Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells $393,350.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $377,600.00.

KRTX opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $16,106,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 110.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

