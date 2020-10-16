KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ETH has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ETH opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $429.61 million, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

