Kleros Price Tops $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020780 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,202,265 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

