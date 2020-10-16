Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of KNRRY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

