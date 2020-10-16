Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,032. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

