Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

