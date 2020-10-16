Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Gap Up to $14.19

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $16.35. Lazydays shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 15,226 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZY shares. ValuEngine lowered Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a PE ratio of -96.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21). Lazydays had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

