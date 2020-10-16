Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE LEAF traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 4,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.13. Leaf Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

