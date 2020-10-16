Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Lear by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

