Lisa Laube Sells 24,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 136,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lisa Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $2,692,000.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

