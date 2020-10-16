LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Gap Up to $28.70

Shares of LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $29.73. LMS Capital shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 10,651 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.07.

About LMS Capital (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.