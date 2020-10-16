Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lucara Diamond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GMDMF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

