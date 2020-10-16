Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.