Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.50 to $10.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,754. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

