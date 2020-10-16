M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Gap Down to $595.00

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $595.00, but opened at $570.08. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 875 shares.

MPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 573.19. The firm has a market cap of $326.94 million and a PE ratio of 28.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is 88.67%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

