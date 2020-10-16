Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MANH. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.30. 4,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,288. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

