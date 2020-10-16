Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of CXBMF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.