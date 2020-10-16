Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

