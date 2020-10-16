Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MRIN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,300. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 28.81%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

