Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1,077.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. The company stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively via share repurchases. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, escalating expenses due to higher underwriting and acquisition costs continues to put strain on margin. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss is likely to induce underwriting volatility.”

MKL has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,075.50.

NYSE MKL opened at $983.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.69. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,018.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $963.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after buying an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 230.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,228,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,407,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 113.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

