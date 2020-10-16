Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

