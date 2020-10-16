Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $246.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.00.

MLM opened at $256.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 499,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

