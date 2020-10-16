Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 551,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

MMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,726. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.26.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $140.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

