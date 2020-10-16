Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCFT. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Mastercraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,279. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.38.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.