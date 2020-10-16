McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Shares Gap Down to $72.80

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.80, but opened at $70.00. McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) shares last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 359,696 shares traded.

MCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 106 ($1.38).

Get McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

About McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS)

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.