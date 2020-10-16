McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

