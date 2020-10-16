MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. MDJM has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

