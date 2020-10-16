Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 1-Day Volume of $259.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $258,007.26 and approximately $259.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00582140 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00035092 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.02810459 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12,577.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

