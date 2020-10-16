Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 736,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mercer International worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

