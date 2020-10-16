Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.30.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.53. The stock had a trading volume of 598,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,140,922. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

