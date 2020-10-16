Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MSVB remained flat at $$12.95 on Friday. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

