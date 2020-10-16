MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 65.1% in September

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 20,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,272. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 20.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDO. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

