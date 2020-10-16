Mizuho Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $105.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.64.

PTC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,236. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,480,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,624,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,055,000 after acquiring an additional 414,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PTC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

