Mizuho Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $75.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

