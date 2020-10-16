Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Insider Buys £9,600 in Stock

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) stock opened at GBX 46.14 ($0.60) on Friday. Mode Global Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.67).

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

