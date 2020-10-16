Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGI opened at $2.21 on Friday. Monaker Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Get Monaker Group alerts:

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc, operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and auxiliary services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, or EXVG.com.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.