Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.59.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.60. 126,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.