Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 39.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 55.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

