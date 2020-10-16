Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $294.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.01. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

