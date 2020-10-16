Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Mosenergo Pao stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mosenergo Pao has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

About Mosenergo Pao

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

