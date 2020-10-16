Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $13.90. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 518,164 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Mothercare plc (MTC.L) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Andrew Cook bought 862,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £103,485 ($135,203.81).

About Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare plc (MTC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare plc (MTC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.