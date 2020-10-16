MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MTBCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. 217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,712. MTBC has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.50.

Get MTBC alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.