MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.