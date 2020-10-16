MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.