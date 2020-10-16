MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

