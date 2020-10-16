MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

MRAAY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.89. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

About MURATA MFG CO L/ADR

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

