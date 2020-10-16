N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Gap Up to $52.20

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.20, but opened at $54.70. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 270,682 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BWNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price (down previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Get N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $144.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.45.

About N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.