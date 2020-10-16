Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,396,000 after acquiring an additional 534,066 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 631,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after buying an additional 449,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $102.14. 23,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

