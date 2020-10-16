Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $101.02. 213,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,561,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

