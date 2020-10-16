Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $129,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,028 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.40. 398,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,525. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $810.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.09.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

